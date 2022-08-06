Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in the back during 'incident' in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service following the incident in Alderson Close in Swallownest, South Yorkshire.

They were called shortly before 7.15pm on Friday (Aug 5).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police statement said: "It is believed that a 43 year-old man was stabbed by a known man, suffering injuries to his back.

A man was stabbed in the back in South Yorkshire

"The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

"Officers remain on scene conducting their enquiries."

Residents in the area reported seeing an air ambulance land nearby in Alexandra Road, however both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed that the casualty was taken to hospital via road ambulance.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance have been contacted for more information.