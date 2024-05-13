Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Harrogate as two men arrested in connection
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the Mayfield Grove area at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 12.
A man had suffered an injury to his hand.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. A 32-year-old man was arrested for wounding with intent.
Both currently remain in custody.
Superintendent Teresa Lam said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe that there is any ongoing wider threat to the general public.”