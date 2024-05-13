Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Harrogate as two men arrested in connection

By The Yorkshire Post
Published 13th May 2024, 13:59 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the Mayfield Grove area at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 12.

A man had suffered an injury to his hand.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. A 32-year-old man was arrested for wounding with intent.

Both currently remain in custody.

Superintendent Teresa Lam said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe that there is any ongoing wider threat to the general public.”