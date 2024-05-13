A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the Mayfield Grove area at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 12.

A man had suffered an injury to his hand.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. A 32-year-old man was arrested for wounding with intent.

Both currently remain in custody.