Man threatened petrol station staff with dumbbell in Wakefield robbery

Have your say

A man threatened petrol station staff with a dumbbell as he robbed a service station in Wakefield.

The robbery took place at the Jet petrol station on Doncaster Road South at about 5am on Wednesday, March 6.

A white man in his 30s entered and threatened the staff with a dumbbell before fleeing the scene with alcohol and cash.

-> Police name 80-year-old victim of fatal crash on Otley Road, Leeds

He left in a Mercedes B class car in the direction of South Elmsall High Street.

Police believe the car was manufactured between 2005 and 2010.

The male was wearing a distinctive multi-coloured bandanna around his face.

-> Fundraiser after cancer death of 'amazing' Leeds singer Alexis Woolerton, 34

Wakefield District CID have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 referencing crime number 13190114833.