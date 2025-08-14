Man threw ammonia on victim's face and stamped on his leg so hard it broke

A vicious criminal threw ammonia in the face of his victim before slashing him with a knife and stamping on him, police said.

Jordan Shields was one of three people who forced their way into the victim’s home in a targeted attack on Middle Street South in Driffield in December last year.

Shields, 36, was said to have stamped on the victim so hard it broke his leg.

He was identified by DNA investigation, while officers also trawled CCTV footage and carried out house to house enquiries to bring a conviction.

He was arrested after two police officers spotted him in February of this year.

During a search of Shields’ home address, in South Back Lane in Bridlington, an empty bottle of household ammonia was also discovered having been hidden at the bottom of a wardrobe.

Expert chemical testing was carried out, and this was confirmed to be a match for the liquid used in the attack.

Whilst in custody Shields answered no comment to all questions asked during interview, refusing to admit any involvement in the attack, and he was later charged with aggravated burglary and remanded into custody.

He was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on August 5 after being convicted of aggravated burglary, and is due to be sentenced on October 13.

Detective Inspector Tracy St Paul from Bridlington’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “Soon after the attack, Shields took to ground in an attempt to evade arrest, with callous disregard to the damage that he had inflicted on the man in his own home.

“He then continued to deny any involvement in the incident right up until the last minute where he eventually decided to plead guilty on day two of his planned trial due to the clear evidence stacked against him.

“Because of Shields’ actions that day, the victim was left defenceless, disorientated and requiring surgery on his leg, as well as sustaining significant damage to his eye.

“I’d like to commend the man for his patience throughout the entirety of the court proceedings and also advocate for the work of all officers involved in this investigation, including the two neighbourhood policing officers who helped further identify Shields after recognising his voice in the CCTV which ultimately led to him being charged.