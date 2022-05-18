Man took his own life on Christmas Day while visiting parents in North Yorkshire, inquest rules

Levi Duxbury was found hanged at his parent’s house in Settle, shortly after 10am on December 25 last year.

An inquest held today heard his mother went to check on him, when he did not come out of his room for breakfast, and found him slumped behind the door.

She phoned 999 and attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at 10.20am, shortly after paramedics and police officers arrived.

A post mortem examination found the cause of death was asphyxiation and Mr Duxbury’s thinking would have been impaired by alcohol, as he was more than three times over the legal drink drive limit.

Mr Duxbury lived with friends in Leeds, where he worked as a medical laboratory technician, and came home to spend Christmas with his family.

His mother said he had been out with friends in Settle the night before his death, but came home around 11.30pm and spoke to his relatives before going to bed at around 1.30am.

She said he had not discussed any mental health issues with anyone and had “enjoyed being home for Christmas”.

Following his death, she also told North Yorkshire Police her son “appeared in good spirits” and the family “had no indication that he was going to take his own life”.

Police found that no suicide note had been left, but there were also no suspicious circumstances or evidence that anyone else had been involved in Mr Duxbury’s death.

At the inquest in Northallerton Senior Coroner Jonathan Leach recorded a verdict of suicide.