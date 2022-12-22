Man touched woman's bum before punching another woman who challenged him

South Yorkshire Police said just before 3am on December 5, at Tiger Works on West Street in Sheffield, a man touched a woman’s bum and then punched another woman when he was challenged.
A statement from the force said: “It is reported that on December 5 just before 3am, a man reportedly touched a woman’s buttocks before punching another woman twice after she reportedly fought back and challenged him at Tiger Works on West Street.
“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 121 of December 5. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.