Man touched woman's bum before punching another woman who challenged him

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident where two women were assaulted.

South Yorkshire Police said just before 3am on December 5, at Tiger Works on West Street in Sheffield, a man touched a woman’s bum and then punched another woman when he was challenged.

A statement from the force said: “It is reported that on December 5 just before 3am, a man reportedly touched a woman’s buttocks before punching another woman twice after she reportedly fought back and challenged him at Tiger Works on West Street.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?”

Police want to speak to this man in connection with two assaults in Sheffield

