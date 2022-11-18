Man who beat 'defenceless' man to death in unprovoked attack jailed for manslaughter

A man who beat a ‘defenceless’ man in an unprovoked attack has been jailed.

Daniel Astley, 33, of Laurel Way, Scunthorpe, was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of 33-year-old Andrew Welbourne.

Andrew Welbourne died after being attacked by Astley on Friday, October 1 last year in Well Street.

Andrew had been to his local pub in Scunthorpe with his family and friends and was leaving when he was seriously assaulted in the unprovoked attack.

Astley was driving along Wells Street when he came across Andrew, exited his van in a violent rage, pushed Andrew to the floor and repeatedly punched him causing significant injuries to Andrew’s chest and head.

Astley fled the scene leaving Andrew on the kerb side. He was a short while later found by friends and taken to hospital.

Andrew died in hospital from his injuries on Wednesday October 6, 2021.

Astley was found guilty of manslaughter at Grimsby Crown Court on Thursday, November 17.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said: “I would like to praise Andrew’s family for their courage and support throughout the investigation and trial.

“This was a violent and unprovoked attack in which Astley repeatedly beat a defenceless and innocent man, robbing him of his future.

“Violence like this has no place in our communities and I am grateful to the jury for their diligence throughout the three-day trial.

“Astley is now facing a significant prison sentence, and I hope this goes some way to providing closure to Andrew’s family.”

