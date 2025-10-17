Man who blackmailed and attacked victim jailed for four years

A man who entered another man’s home, assaulted and blackmailed him whilst making threats to his family members has been jailed.

Bradley Kitcher, 24, entered the home of the victim as he slept before waking him up by kneeling on him and repeatedly punching him on March 20, 2025.

He continued to assault the suspect and cause damage to items in his home before threatening to kill him and his family.

He also threatened to tie them all up if he did not follow his instructions.

Kitcher then led the victim with force to his home address before instructing him to go inside as he said people were waiting to stab him in the property. The victim refused and an altercation took place between them both before the victim was able to flee into a local shop and discreetly call the police.

Kitcher remained outside the premises, smashing the victim’s phone up before he was made aware police were on the way and fled the scene.

A short while later police attended a property on Cliffe Road in Hornsea and Kitcher was subsequently arrested.

Kitcher, of Cliffe Road in Hornsea, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court after pleading guilty to blackmail on Monday, October 13, 2025.

He was jailed for four years and ten months following his appearance at Hull Crown Court on October 15.

Detective Constable Dani Crawforth from our Major Crime Team, who led the investigation, said: “This was a targeted and aggressive attack by a violent man who clearly showed no remorse for his actions.

“We will not tolerate violent incidents such as this one. Our teams work tirelessly to remove dangerous offenders like Kitcher from our streets and protect our communities.

“I’d like to commend the bravery of the victim, his family and members of the public for reporting this incident after facing a shocking ordeal on that day.

“We remain absolutely determined to tackle violent crime and take action against those responsible for serious offences of this nature.