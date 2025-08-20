Man who blamed other people for speeding offences jailed after appeal

A man who tried to blame somebody else for his speeding offences has now been jailed following a successful appeal against his original sentence.

Daniaal Bostan, 26, was caught speeding twice in Shipley in 2022 despite being banned from driving at the time, a court heard.

He was served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution on both occasions, to which he repeatedly responded with false details relating to multiple people and addresses.

Officers from the Digital Submissions and Investigation Team (DSIT) carried out a detailed investigation and discovered that Bostan, of Mossdale Avenue, Bradford, had also made false representations in relation to three insurance policies for his vehicle.

On each occasion, he had falsely claimed to the insurance company that he had never been disqualified from driving, incurred penalty points or had a policy of insurance cancelled.

Bostan was given a suspended sentence of 22 months on June 3 2025 after being convicted of two counts of perverting the course of justice and three counts of fraud.

This was appealed as unduly lenient.

On Friday August 15, judges at the Royal Courts of Justice in London sentenced him to 12 months in prison.

Rachel Wainwright from DSIT said: “Bostan repeatedly lied to police by trying to blame his speeding on other people instead of taking responsibility for his actions.

“Officers spent a considerable amount of time investigating the false details provided to them and I hope this case sends a warning that if you break the law, we will pursue you.

“Speeding is one of the most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, known as the Fatal Five, and that’s why it’s vital that road users abide by the speed limit.