Man who brutally attacked victim in Yorkshire bar captured on CCTV jailed

A man from Yorkshire who brutally assaulted his victim in an unprovoked attack in a bar has been jailed.

Lee Dove's victim was left in a critical condition and with only a small chance of survival after he was attacked in Doncaster city centre in February 2024.

He suffered a fractured skull and two traumatic bleeds on the brain after a two-punch attack by Dove who fled the scene and was arrested less than two hours later by officers at his home address.

An investigation was launched with CCTV footage obtained from the bar capturing Dove's horrific attack in full.

Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee, who heads up Doncaster's Reactive CID team, said: "Dove's brutality came without warning and he is fortunate he didn't take another man's life.

"His victim was left unconscious and bleeding out on the floor. He must have been in an unimaginable amount of pain during what must have been an incredibly traumatic experience.

"Officers worked quickly to apprehend Dove and a thorough investigation led to charges being secured against him.

"I am pleased to say that the victim has since been discharged from hospital and is making a full recovery.

"I hope that the passing of a custodial sentence for his attacker will now allow him to feel like justice has been served and give him the opportunity to move on from his horrendous ordeal at the hands of Dove."

Dove, 37, of Greenfield Lane, Balby, pleaded guilty to wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent at Sheffield Crown Court on March 7, 2024.