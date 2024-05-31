Man who called police to report car had been stolen after he crashed it jailed

A man who claimed his car had been stolen after a crash has been jailed for eight months.

Jahngir Khan, 20, rang police to say his Peugeot 308 had been stolen after it was involved in a crash in Carr Bottom Road in Little Horton on May 7 last year.

PC Philip Parsons of the Steerside Enforcement Team investigated the report and found CCTV footage which showed Khan, who was already disqualified from driving, exiting the Peugeot and leaving the scene on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who claimed his car had been stolen when it was involved in a collision has been jailed for eight months.

In interview Khan claimed he had been under the influence of an unknown substance at the time and had no recollection of making the call.

Khan initially appeared before Bradford magistrates last October, where he received a suspended sentence and a further disqualification from driving after admitting to driving while disqualified, failing to stop after a road traffic accident and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Khan, of Burnett Avenue in Bradford, pleaded guilty to committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice when he appeared before Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday (May 28).

Sergeant Jamie Wilkinson, who leads the Steerside Enforcement Team, said: “Steerside officers are committed to making the roads of Bradford District safer and will always take positive action against motorists like Khan, who continued to drive despite being disqualified from doing so.