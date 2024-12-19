Man who died after being hit by motorbike in Leeds named by police
Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Smith, 65, died following the collision on Great George Street, Leeds on Monday December 16.
Kenny’s family have released a photograph of him.
Detectives from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.
The collision involved Kenny, who was a pedestrian, and a blue Voge motorcycle.
Police are aware from CCTV enquiries that there were a number of drivers and pedestrians who were in the area at the time who they have not yet spoken to.
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed any part of this incident to come forward.
Those who were in the area are also asked to check to see if they have any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13240683404.
The motorcycle rider has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.