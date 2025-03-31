Man who died after Bradford hit-and-run named as police make four arrests
At 10am on March 27, police responded to reports of a crash involving a black Audi Q3 and a man.
The incident occurred in Great Horton Road at the junction with Havelock Street.
The man suffered serious injuries and the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.
On Sunday (Mar 30), the man died in hospital.
Police have now named the man as 42-year-old Shabbir Ahmed.
The incident is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team.
Four men aged between 17 and 35 were arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “The team is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the car in the area at around 10am on Thursday, 27 March, to contact them.
“You can contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 510 of 27 March.
“You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”