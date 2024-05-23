Man who dumped fridge outside Yorkshire primary school in broad daylight fined

A man has been fined for dumping a fridge on a road just yards from a primary school in broad daylight.

Alex Braybrook of Fifth Street, Low Moor was prosecuted for a fly-tipping incident that took place on Procter Street, off Tong Street, last May.

He was captured on CCTV illegally disposing of a grey fridge freezer from the rear of his Ford Transit van oninhe early afternoon of May 18, 2023.

It was left just a few yards from both Tong Medical Practice and St Columba’s Catholic Primary School.

Following the incident, Braybrook, 35, was issued a £400 fixed penalty notice for the offence.

However, he failed to make any payment within the stipulated time frame and did not respond to further correspondence from the council.

When Braybrook failed to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 16, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was detained and brought before the magistrates court on Tuesday.