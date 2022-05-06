Bradley Joynson, who Judge Rachel Harrison classed as a ‘dangerous offender’, will then serve three years on licence following his release.

Joynson, now 21, committed the offences when he was 18. He led his victims to believe they were in a relationship with him, collecting them in his car, buying them food and drinks, before having sex with them at his home address. Joynson also abused one of this victims in his car.

South Yorkshire Police said that Joynson prayed on his victims after meeting them through his friends. He then used coercion, pressure and force to ensure each girl would comply with his sexual requests, telling stories of how violent he could be so that they were terrified to disobey him.

The depraved teenager’s offending first came to light when one of the girls contracted an STI, and another went missing from home overnight. Both circumstances led police to investigate and Joynson was arrested on 9 April 2019. He was later charged with 11 offences including rape and sexual activity with four children.

Formerly of Rotherwood Crescent, Joynson was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday.

“He preyed upon them for his own sexual gratification and used coercion and manipulation to get his own way. CSE cases are often complex, because victims don’t realise they’re victims until it’s too late.”

The investigation team managed to build a strong case against Joynson, who initially denied having any contact at all with the victims, by seizing and downloading a number of devices and piecing together conversations.

DC Yates added: “As well as the phone evidence, all four of Joynson’s victims were prepared to stand up and give evidence in court. They gave compelling evidence in interview. I would like to thank each of them wholeheartedly for their patience and cooperation – without them, Joynson would have got away with his actions.

“No length of sentence would ever compensate for what Joynson did, but I hope his victims can now begin to move on and find closure.”