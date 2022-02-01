Man who fired weapon at Humberside Police officer 'faces lengthy jail term'

Jamie Burke Picture: Humberside Police

Hull Crown Court heard that known offender Jamie Burke, 29, was spotted by the officer on Glebe Road, in the town, on patrol in an unmarked car, last July.

The officer gave chase on foot, before Burke, of no fixed abode, turned round and fired a single shot.

Burke was found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He admitted possession of a firearm whilst prohibited and will be sentenced next month

Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake, from Humberside Police, said: “This was a truly shocking incident for local residents, the local community, and indeed the police service.

“The life of one of our colleagues was put at risk while they went about their daily business – keeping their local community safe.