Man who grew cannabis in Yorkshire home to be deported after serving jail term

A man who grew hundreds of cannabis plants in his Yorkshire home will be deported after he has served his prison sentence, police have said.

Humberside Police said Paulius Juknys was jailed for four years after admitting being concerned in the production of class B cannabis and entering the UK in breach of a deportation order.

Juknys, of Boulevard in Hull, was arrested after police discovered around 126 cannabis plants across several rooms at his home in June this year.

While he was in custody, the force said it was revealed that the 26-year-old had tried to enter the UK in breach of a deportation order twice on August 13, 2024 and April 30, 2025.

The order had been issued on April 14, 2024, and enquiries found he had eventually re-entered the UK in breach of the order.

He was charged with the two offences and jailed for four years at Hull Crown Court on August 20.

Humberside Police said he will be deported once again when he has served his sentence.

Detective Constable Mike Simpson from Humberside Police’s criminal investigation team, said: “Drug crime causes significant harm to our communities, and we remain committed to identifying and disrupting those involved in the production and distribution of illegal substances.

“Thanks to the proactive work and swift action of our teams, a substantial quantity of drugs has been removed from circulation in our communities.