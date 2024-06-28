Man who killed man in unprovoked attack as he walked home with his son leads guilty to manslaughter

A violent thug who killed a man in an unprovoked attack as he walked home with his son has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Christopher King had been enjoying a summer evening in the pub with his son on Monday, June 12 when they decided to make their journey home.

At around 7.25pm, as the pair walked through a park on Vane Street in Hull they were approached by Lance Kinsley from a distance.

Kinsley, 22, of no fixed abode, attacked Mr King, punching him in the head and subsequently knocking him unconscious. He sustained multiple injuries including a skull fracture.

Mr King’s son was also assaulted and Kinsley fled the scene.

An ambulance was called and Mr King spent two weeks in hospital before he died as a result of the head injury he sustained.

Kinsley went on trial charged with murder at Hull Crown Court in June 2024. Following an 8 day trial, a jury returned a verdict of not guilty to murder.

Kinsley pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault at an earlier hearing. He is due to be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, September 24.

Humberside Police Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a member of our community who was merely walking home from the pub.

“Because of Kinsley’s inexcusable actions that day, Christopher’s family are now left without a son, brother, Dad and friend. My thoughts remain with them today as they continue trying to adjust to a life without Christopher, whom they loved dearly.

“Members of our community should be able to go out and about and enjoy their daily lives and not be attacked whilst doing so. Violence is never acceptable and will not be tolerated across the Humberside force area. We will continue to do everything we can to hold those responsible for violence to account and bring offenders to justice.”

Speaking of their devastating loss Christopher's family said: “We are absolutely devastated at Chris’s death. It was needless and so unfair.