Man who left unconscious and fatally injured victim in burning building in Hull jailed

A MAN who left his unconscious and fatally injured victim in a burning building in Hull has been jailed for 20 years.

Mark Vaskouski, 28, of Stroud Crescent East, Bransholme, but originally from Belarus in Eastern Europe, denied murdering Tony Ibbitson, but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Hull Crown Court.

The prosecution claimed he launched a “sustained and brutal” attack on Mr Ibbitson at his flat in Terry Street, in the city, probably after a confrontation about drugs.

As the 54-year-old lay unconscious and fire broke out, caused by a knocked-over candle, his attacker fled shouting “Give me all the drugs” and “Enjoy the fire – get out.”

Mark Vaskouski was heard shouting “Give me all the drugs” and “Enjoy the fire – get out.”

Neighbours and passers-by summoned the fire brigade after seeing smoke billowing from the address, just after 8.30pm last November 29.

Mr Ibbitson was rescued by firefighters and taken first to Hull Royal Infirmary and then to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, where he died two days later.

It was found that he had suffered multiple blunt force blows consistent with being forcefully punched and kicked.

In addition to other serious injuries these blows caused a brain injury that rendered him unconscious.

He also had 36 per cent burns on his body.

Zoe Nixon, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Mark Vaskouski left his unconscious and fatally injured victim in a burning building.

"This was the most callous and appalling crime and our thoughts remain with Tony Ibbitson’s family at this devastating time.”

