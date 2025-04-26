Man who ‘love bombed’ 12-year-old girl for ‘perverse sexual gratification’ jailed

A man who groomed, “love bombed” and engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old child all for his own perverse sexual gratification has been jailed for eight years.

Bradley Lamond, 24, was charged with nine counts of sexual activity with a child and pleaded guilty to seven of the offences at an earlier court hearing.

Lamond, of Welholme Road in Grimsby, was handed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order following his appearance at Grimsby Crown Court on Thursday, April 24.

Leading the investigation was Protecting Vulnerable People Officer Paul Wells who said: “Lamond was 18-years-old when he first met the child and took advantage of them even after he found out they were only 12-years-old.

“He manipulated the child into providing their social media details so he could contact them, take advantage, love bomb and groom them, eventually gaining their trust and coaxing them into sending explicit photos to each other to satiate his sexual deviancy.