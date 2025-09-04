Man who made 90 phone calls to a woman in one night jailed for stalking
Ashley Paul Watson, 30, made over 90 phone calls to a woman in one night, made threats to cause damage to property and attended her place of work to check on her whereabouts.
Watson, of Gallows Hill, Ripon, was jailed at York Crown Court on September 1 after pleading guilty to stalking involving serious alarm/distress and assault.
He was jailed for 10 months and issued with a seven-year restraining order.
Watson also pleaded guilty to assault against the same woman on a separate occasion, pleading to both offences at the last minute on the day he was set to stand trial.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Dean Slater of Harrogate Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “Watson originally denied the offences and was about to stand trial. Thankfully he did the right thing and pleaded guilty, sparing his victim the ordeal of having to give evidence in court.
“I am pleased that justice has been done and hope that the victim can now move on with her life.
“Stalking is a serious crime that can lead to serious violence. If you believe you are a victim, please come forward. Some people may not be aware of the signs so please do read the information at the bottom of this article.
"If you recognise the signs, please do not hesitate to come forward. We know it can be difficult for victims to make that first report, but it is really important that you do. We have a dedicated Stalking Support Team that can help put safeguarding measures in place to help support you before, during and after any proceedings.”