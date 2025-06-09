Man who put traffic cone on ex girlfriend's car roof given £500 repair bill
Mark McLoughlin, 40, had placed a traffic cone on the car and pushed it to the middle after having a drink with his cousin last year, a magistrates heard.
He was later presented with a criminal damage caution by police with the condition that he pay £1,100 for the car roof to be repaired and resprayed.
Though McLoughlin refused to pay and so was charged with criminal damage to the car which was found on Clifford Street, Skipton on February 4 last year.
At Skipton Magistrates Court McLoughlin admitted criminal damage but disputed the amount.
The court heard he had been in a short relationship with the owner of the car. He had placed a traffic cone on the roof of her car and pushed it to the middle of the roof as he thought it would be funny.
The court heard the cost of repairing scratches and re-painting roof and pillars had been £1,100.
McLoughlin, of Pembroke Street, Skipton, was told by the magistrates what he did was reckless act but they did not believe it had been devious.
He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 compensation to his former partner.
There was no order for costs or a surcharge.