Man who raped and abused teenager jailed for 15 years
Dylan Lowther, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday September 16 after he was convicted of 11 offences following a five-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
Lowther, of Hull was found guilty by a unanimous jury of four counts of assault by penetration, three counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour.
The investigation was launched in 2024 when Lowther was brought to the attention of officers after a woman attended a police station in Hull reporting a history of abuse.
Shortly after the launch of the investigation, Lowther was arrested and later interviewed by detectives.
Whilst being interviewed, Lowther denied all allegations of abuse put to him and claimed that the reports were false and malicious. Lowther was remanded in custody after being charged with the 11 offences.
Leading the investigation Detective Constable Nadine Wilson said “Today I would like to thank the woman who came forward, it is solely through her bravery and courage that we were able to launch this investigation and bring this offender to justice.
“This ordeal will undoubtedly stay with the woman for the rest of her life, no amount of justice will erase the harm and trauma Lowther has inflicted, but I hope knowing he will be behind bars for a very long time will bring some kind of relief.
“We take all reports of sexual and domestic abuse seriously and continue to seek justice for those who have suffered at the hands of predators.
“Our specialist trained officers work closely with partnering and support agencies across the region, to support victims and survivors and to bring justice to perpetrators of sexual crimes of any nature.
“When ready, we urge victims to come forward and tell someone, report these crimes to the police and we will do everything we can to hold those accountable.”