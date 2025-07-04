Man who raped and sexually abused three young girls over two decades jailed
Sydney Burdon, 65, was charged with nine counts of sexual offending against three girls aged between nine and 16-years-old.
Burdon, of Throstle Hill, Leeds was arrested in January 2021 after the first survivor disclosed the sexual abuse to a member of her family.
A second survivor also disclosed sexual abuse and both reports were made to police.
A third survivor then came forward, while investigations were ongoing, to report non-recent sexual abuse by Burdon, when she too was a child.
Burdon denied any sexual contact with the three young girls, even when forensic evidence was put to him during an interview.
He was then charged in October 2022 with nine counts including rape, two counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, engaging in sexual communication with a child and four counts of engaging a child in sexual activity.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court in March 2025 and following a nine-day trial was unanimously found guilty by a jury of all counts.
Burdon was sentenced to a total of 12 years with an extended licence period of four years during sentencing on Wednesday (July 3).
He will also be ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
In the survivors' own words, which were read out in court today, they said: “There are no words to accurately explain to you how this has changed my life. I was only 15 years old, just an innocent child, I was happy go lucky. The defendant took all that away from me, I feel that the light within me is now non-existent. “The defendant used the power of manipulation to hurt and betray me and caused me to have to grow up before my time, I feel as though I have been robbed of a normal childhood. The defendant should feel ashamed of what he has done and I am so thankful that speaking up has helped people to see him for the true monster that he is. “It scares me how Sydney Burdon has gotten away with it all these years and how smug he was convincing those around him that he had done nothing wrong. When I knew the truth I knew what he was and I knew what he was doing to young girls. “What also scares me is, if he would have continued to get away with this, how many other young girls he would target and how many lives he would have continued to affect later on in life. “Sydney Burdon has never shown any remorse for what he has done and doesn’t want to admit he has done something wrong. This to me means he doesn’t see anything wrong with what he was doing and would have taken it further.” Detective Sergeant Emma Thompson, previously of Leeds Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Burdon is a predatory male who targeted young children with a pattern of persistent, targeted behaviour over a significant period of time.
“At no point did Burdon take any responsibility for what he put those children through and the inability to be accountable for his actions was shown throughout this entire process. All three survivors had to endure a lengthy and difficult investigation and subsequent trial as a result.
“I would like to commend the women in this case, for their bravery, determination and strength in not only coming forward and speaking out but also putting trust in the investigation team, to fight for a level of justice to be served.
“The sentencing today, does not give the survivors their childhoods back but I hope it provides them with a sense of closure, that he will be behind bars for some time.”