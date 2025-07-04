A man who raped and sexually abused three young girls over a period of two decades has been jailed.

In the survivors' own words, which were read out in court today, they said: “There are no words to accurately explain to you how this has changed my life. I was only 15 years old, just an innocent child, I was happy go lucky. The defendant took all that away from me, I feel that the light within me is now non-existent. “The defendant used the power of manipulation to hurt and betray me and caused me to have to grow up before my time, I feel as though I have been robbed of a normal childhood. The defendant should feel ashamed of what he has done and I am so thankful that speaking up has helped people to see him for the true monster that he is. “It scares me how Sydney Burdon has gotten away with it all these years and how smug he was convincing those around him that he had done nothing wrong. When I knew the truth I knew what he was and I knew what he was doing to young girls. “What also scares me is, if he would have continued to get away with this, how many other young girls he would target and how many lives he would have continued to affect later on in life. “Sydney Burdon has never shown any remorse for what he has done and doesn’t want to admit he has done something wrong. This to me means he doesn’t see anything wrong with what he was doing and would have taken it further.” Detective Sergeant Emma Thompson, previously of Leeds Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Burdon is a predatory male who targeted young children with a pattern of persistent, targeted behaviour over a significant period of time.