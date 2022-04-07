Danny Bailey, 20, of Newlyn Close, Hessle, appeared at Hull Crown Court today (Thursday) for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offences.

The charges related to the rape of two teenagers in 2016 and 2019, and the harassment of a woman in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say Bailey coerced his teenage victims into sexual acts for his own gratification, then terrified the women with disgusting and graphic threats and his behaviour was escalating, said DC Jenny Rayworth, who also praised the bravery and dignity of the victims.

Danny Bailey, 20, of Hessle, appeared at Hull Crown Court today (Thursday) for sentencing after pleading guilty to rape offences.

She said: “The bravery and dignity of the three victims has been phenomenal all throughout this investigation. His behaviour was escalating, and today’s sentence reflects the danger Bailey poses to innocent women.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse that we will listen to and support you.

“It is never the victim’s fault and I would strongly appeal for anyone who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us."

She added that Humberside Police is working in partnership with local authorities, charities and agencies to ensure victims of this type of crime are offered advice and support whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.

“If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.