Man who stabbed 27-year-old while he was eating in Meadowhall's food court jailed for 10 years

Olaf Nazim, 45, of Harrowden Road, Sheffield was sentenced to ten years behind bars at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday June 16 after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, causing wounding, causing damage and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

The court heard how on 24 September at around 5pm, the victim - a 27-year-old man - was outside his home address in the Tinsley area when he witnessed Nazim causing damage to his car by repeatedly jumping on it. When confronted by the victim, Nazim made threats towards him and slashed his face with a bladed weapon, causing a minor injury. Nazim then fled the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later that day, at around 6pm, the victim was in the food court at Meadowhall where he was again confronted by Nazim, who made threats towards him. Nazim then stabbed the victim in the leg before running away.

Olaf Nazim

Nazim was arrested by officers later that evening and later charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

On his sentencing, Detective Constable Christine Fisher of South Yorkshire Police said: “I am incredibly pleased that Nazim has received such a significant custodial sentence.

“He committed serious acts of violence out in public, putting others at risk in addition to his victim.