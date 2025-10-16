Man who stabbed love rival to death found hiding in shed after police manhunt

Video footage captured the moment a who man brutally stabbed his love rival to death was arrested after being found hiding in a shed.

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows Michael James, 45, being arrested after he fatally stabbed Bradley Hollis, 35, during an altercation at his home, a court heard.

He shared the house with his ex-girlfriend Zara Tolley on Barlow Drive, Stannington, Sheffield, a crown court was told.

Mr James' two children were asleep upstairs in the property when he carried out the attack on dad of four Mr Hollis on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Ms Tolley began seeing Mr Hollis after she and James ended their decade-long relationship.

45-year-old Michael James | SYP

On Thursday (Oct 16), Mr James, was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment at Sheffield Crown court after found guilty of manslaughter, along with a second charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place, on Wednesday (Oct 15).

James also admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm carried out against his ex-partner, Ms Tolley, in the hours before Mr Hollis was fatally attacked.

Addressing James when sentencing, Judge Graham Reeds KC said: “I’m sure your actions towards Bradley Hollis were a mixture of jealousy and concern for the fact he was coming to your house.

"Everyone was aware he should be nowhere near it.

"That said, the only reason he was coming to your house in the early hours of the morning was because you assaulted Zara, and she told him what you did.

“Whatever some people may have thought about Bradley, he was loved by his family and friends. And his death has left a hole in their lives, which can never be filled.”

During the course of the trial, the jury heard how the fatal attack was carried out by James at the home he shared with Ms Tolley and their children, and lasted for just one minute and 51 seconds.

Opening the prosecution case, Richard Thyne KC said Mr James and Ms Tolley had been in a relationship for around 10 to 11 years, during which they had two children, and had planned to marry in 2024.

However, instead of marrying, the pair split up last year, but Mr James continued living at the family home, until the date of the fatal incident.

During 2024, Ms Tolley also started a new relationship with Mr Hollis.

Mr Thyne characterised both of the relationships the two men had with Ms Tolley as “unhealthy,” with both men arrested for violence towards her in separate incidents.

A number of incidents resulted in Mr Hollis being prohibited from visiting Ms Tolley and James’ family home.

The jury were read messages sent from Mr James to Ms Tolley in the weeks leading up to Mr Hollis’ death.

One such message read: “I’m telling you now, if that w****r comes anywhere near my kids, I’ll kill you both. And don’t think I won’t because I will.”

Jurors heard that in the hours leading up to the early-hours attack, Ms Tolley was home with Mr James, and was exchanging messages with Mr Hollis.

Mr Thyne said: “She described how he snatched the phone from her, demanding to know who she had been messaging.

He threw the phone from the upstairs window, and also assaulted her a number of times, punching her and hitting her over the head with a bottle."

Mr James subsequently took Ms Tolley’s phone, left the property and locked the door behind him.

He observed events at the property using live footage on the property’s doorbell camera, watching the comings and goings, and listening to audio from within the property, while he was in an outbuilding near allotments at Rivelin Valley Park, the court heard.

Jurors heard that Ms Tolley subsequently escaped and went to a nearby friend’s house, while a taxi was called to bring Mr Hollis to the house.

Ms Tolley and her friend were waiting for Mr Hollis when Mr James returned to the property a matter of minutes before Mr Hollis was due to arrive.

A scuffle ensued between the two men after Mr Hollis entered the property through the living room window, the jury were told.

Both of the eye witnesses, Ms Tolley and her friend, described Mr James and Mr Hollis fighting with their fists, with neither man initially taking the upper hand.

Mr Thyne said both eye-witnesses watched as Mr James took a knife from the kitchen and stabbing and slashing Mr Hollis.

Judge Reeds ruled that James was not fighting with the knife in order to defend himself, but was “using the knife to win the fight.”

“You armed yourself with a knife,” Judge Reeds told James, adding that the stage at which he went to get the knife - following dispute during the trial over whether or not he was in possession of it prior to Mr Hollis entering the property - “matters not.”

He continued: “You had it with you to use as a weapon if necessary, and you did use it.”

Judge Reeds also acknowledged, however, that Mr Hollis came through the window of James’ family home “intent on fighting” with him.

He also granted a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting Ms Tolley directly until further order of the court.

In her statement to the court, Ms Tolley described Mr Hollis as her “soulmate.”