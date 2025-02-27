Man who stole thousands of pounds from almost 500 cash machines across UK to be deported

A man who was involved in stealing thousands of pounds from hundreds of cash machines across the UK has been jailed and will be deported.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romanian national Andrei Matei, 35, was involved in stealing more than £19,000 from ATMs at locations across the country.

Matei also caused damage valued at over £30,000 to the machines in his wake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and an accomplice used a specially modified tool to jam open the cash dispenser on the ATMs so they could take money from inside.

Romanian national Andrei Matei, 35, was involved in stealing more than £19,000 from ATMs at locations across the country.

The investigation started in West Yorkshire but officers the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) soon established that Matei was carrying out his activities further afield as well.

Officers conducted a painstaking examination of CCTV footage from a number of locations across the UK, including West Yorkshire, London, Wiltshire, Nottinghamshire and Berkshire.

Matei, formerly of Atherstone Avenue, Crumpsall, Manchester, was arrested in Nottinghamshire on September 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted 483 charges of theft from cash machines and criminal damage.

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on February 26, Matei was sentenced to 27 months.

He will also be deported once he is released.

His offences included ATMs at:

Shell Garage, Huddersfield on 9 August 2023.

East Bowling Shell Service Station, Bradford, also on 9 August 2023.

BP, Pudsey Road, Bradford, on 9 August 2023 and 23 August 2023.

Shell Garage, Three Nuns, Mirfield, also on 9 August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shell Garage, Riverside, Castleford, on 11 August 2023 and on 23 August 2023.

Spar, Protovens Lane, Outwood, Wakefield also on 11 August 2023.

Best One Supermarket, Nottingham, also on 11 August 2023.

BP Garage, Abingdon, Nottingham, also on 11 August, 2023.

Shell Garage, Newbury, Berkshire, on 12 August 2023.

Texaco Services, West Acre Services, Salisbury, Wiltshire on 14 August 2023.

Rontect, London Road, Bath, also on 14 August 2023.

Co-op, Widcombe, Bath, also on 14 August 2023.

Shell Garage, Radstock, Bristol, 15 August 2023.

Esso Garage, Devizes, Wiltshire, also 15 August 2023.

Pippin Service Station, Salisbury, Wiltshire, also 15 August 2023.

Texaco Garage, North Weald, London, on 16 August 2023.

Shell Garage, Stopsley, Bedfordshire, on 21 August 2023.