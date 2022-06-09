South Yorkshire Police says it has been carrying out investigations since the incident outside Popworld on Carver Street and today (Thursday) have released CCTV of a man they are trying to trace in connection with it.

It is reported that at around 4.45am on December 4 2021, three men were in an altercation with security staff at the night club, during which one of the men threatened to shoot a member of the door staff.

