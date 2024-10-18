Man who threatened to stab burglary victim with screwdriver jailed for 10 years

A man who threatened his victim with a screwdriver during a terrifying aggravated burglary has been jailed for 10 years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leroy Edward Hewitt, wearing a baseball cap and gloves, broke into a home in the Queens Road area of Richmond, North Yorkshire, at around 4.30am on Saturday August 19, 2023.

Armed with a screwdriver, the 46-year-old confronted the victim in the living room, grabbed his arm, and demanded drugs and money, threatening to stab him if he didn’t comply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hewitt, of Eggleston View in Darlington, continued to threaten the victim while ransacking the property, searching for drugs and money he believed were inside.

Leroy Edward Hewitt, wearing a baseball cap and gloves, broke into a home in the Queens Road area of Richmond, North Yorkshire, at around 4.30am on Saturday 19 August 2023.

Despite being held captive, the victim managed to break free and make a desperate attempt to escape.

As he reached the front door, Hewitt tried to grab him again, but the victim fled barefoot and wearing just a pair of shorts to the safety of a nearby neighbour, who called the police.

Local officers quickly identified Hewitt based on the victim’s description.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic evidence also linked Hewitt to the crime after a cigarette butt he discarded in the toilet was recovered from the scene. Later that same day, Hewitt was arrested at his home, where officers seized a baseball cap and screwdriver.

At Teesside Crown Court on Thursday October 17, Hewitt was sentenced to a ten-year extended sentence after being found guilty of aggravated burglary.

Detective Constable Nicola Keatley, our our Safeguarding Investigation Team said: “This was a prolonged and traumatic attack in the victim's own home. The terror inflicted by Hewitt made the victim fear for his life, and as soon as he saw an opportunity, he escaped to safety.

“Hewitt will now spend a significant amount of time in prison, reflecting the seriousness of his actions. I’d like to commend the victim for the incredible courage he has shown throughout this investigation. Despite the trauma he endured, he stood up in court to testify against his attacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad