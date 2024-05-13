A Yorkshire man who tried to kill his father has been jailed for life.

Shahzan Hussain, aged 34, of Robert Street, Milford Haven, stabbed his father Abdul Rouf in the garden of a property on Harrogate Terrace in Bradford on April 9 last year.

Hussain went on trial and was found guilty of attempt murder on February 1.

Today (Monday) at Bradford Crown Court he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years and 345 days.

Detective Inspector Laura Casey of Bradford District CID, said:

“This was a horrific and sustained attack and the victim is very lucky to be alive today.

“Hussain drove hundreds of miles to carry out the attack and had previously threatened the victim over a number of years.