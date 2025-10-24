Man who used pseudonym ‘peakyyblinder’ on encrypted phone network to supply drugs jailed for 16 years

A man who used the pseudonym ‘peakyyblinder’ on the encrypted phone network EncroChat to supply drugs and launder money has been jailed for 16 years.

This investigation was made possible thanks to vital data supplied by the French authorities in April and May 2020, after they lawfully breached the encrypted phone network, EncroChat.

As a result of the breach, Humberside Police received a number of investigations one of which led to a user of the EncroChat service in Hull.

The man was using the handle “peakyyblinder” and was identified as being Ryan Morris, 36.

Ryan Morris, 36-years-old, of Harleston Close in Hull was charged and convicted following a unanimous decision

An investigation was launched and extensive enquiries were conducted including the examination of large amounts of mobile telephone data, connecting the EncroChat messages to the day-to-day mobile phones used by Morris.

Examination of seized mobile devices was conducted which identified evidence of his historic and ongoing involvement in illegal activity including tobacco imports, fireworks sales and supply of nitrous oxide.

The destinations of these illegal goods and cash ranged from Hull to Dover and across into mainland Europe.

During the investigation Border Force intercepted a package containing cash totalling just over £38,000 at the Port of Dover.

A senior border force officer spotted a package being handed to a lorry driver on his way to work and notified his colleagues, who stopped the lorry upon entry to the port.

A search of the lorry cab found a package which was wrapped in distinctive polka dot wrapping, and upon forensic analysis, Morris’ fingerprints were found both on the inside and outside the two layers of packaging.

Several searches of locations and addresses linked to Morris were carried out, during which officers recovered and seized; a SKY ECC encrypted phone, approximately 9,500 nitrous oxide canisters, illegal fireworks alongside cigarettes and tobacco totalling, over 17,750 50-gram pouches of tobacco and 2,500 packs of cigarettes, along with high value items including Rolex watches and designer clothing believed to have been purchased through criminal activity.

Later in the investigation CCTV images were located which showed Morris unloading a wooden crate and taking it into storage. Shortly after an image was sent from the EncroChat user 'peakyyblinder' of the same box being packed showing an area in the centre of the pallet used to hide cash and a tracker.

Messages were recovered from the encrypted phone detailing conversations involving ‘peakyyblinder’ discussing, arranging and completing deals involving large quantities of class A drugs, travelling across the country and arranging couriers to move illicit goods.

Morris, of Harleston Close in Hull, was charged with offences including conspiracy to supply cocaine, money laundering and conspiracy to supply heroin.

On Tuesday November 10, 2020, Morris was arrested and at the conclusion of a lengthy investigation later charged with nine offences.

Following an appearance at Hull Crown Court on Thursday January 21, 2025 Morris pleaded guilty to four of the nine charges.

On first day of trial for the remaining five offences, he pleaded guilty to the charge of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance in relation to the nitrous oxide cannisters.

He was jailed following a seven-day trial at Hull Crown Court which concluded on Tuesday October 21, 2025.

Detective Inspector Mark Hawley from the Humberside Police Econimic and Cybercrime unit said : “Using the EncroChat encrypted mobile phone system under the handle ‘peakyyblinder’, Morris tried to channel the swagger and secrecy of the infamous fictional Birmingham gang. However, unlike the razor-sharp criminal enterprise from the hit TV series, his operation was far less cinematic and has been shut down unceremoniously.

“This sentencing highlights that, even persons previously unknown to the Police who are identified as being involved in criminal activity, will be investigated and where appropriate prosecuted for any offences identified.

“Morris will also be subject to the Proceeds of Crime Act, which will be used to recover any benefits obtained through his criminal conduct.

“This investigation involved assistance from many different departments within Humberside Police and also from partner agencies including the National Crime Agency, HMRC, UK Border Force and Hull and East Riding trading standards department.

“We continue to be persistent in our pursuit of those involved in organised criminality which has led to these convictions and the 16-year sentence imposed by HHJ Thackary. This is a warning to those who think that crime and supply of drugs in our area is a valid way to make a living. It is not and you will face the full consequences of your actions.

“Whilst Morris was not actively involved in the lower level dealing directly to members of the public, it is hoped that this result has had an impact in the supply chain which he was supporting.

“The community impact this type of offending has in our neighbourhoods is the reason we will continue to do everything we can to disrupt criminal networks, removing them and the drugs they supply and distribute from our streets.

“If you have any information regarding drugs or any other criminal activity within your community, please report this. You can report via our non-emergency number 101 or always call 999 in an emergency.

“Alternatively, you can report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”