South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation after Andre Lee died in Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, on Sunday evening.

Detectives say the 52-year-old from London was hit by a car, at around 7.15pm and then stabbed.

A forensic post mortem examination carried out on Monday found Mr Lee died as the result of a stab wound.

Andre Lee died in Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, on Sunday evening.

A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of murder, but the former has been released on bail and the latter was released under investigation.

A third man, a 25-year-old man from Sheffield, was then arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, but released under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin said: “Specially trained officers continue to support Mr Lee’s family at this devastating time.

“At this point they do not wish to speak further about what has happened, and we ask that their right to privacy is please respected until they instruct otherwise.

“Our officers are continuing to investigate this incident at great speed, and as further developments come to light we will continue to act on them.

“If you do have any information that could help us determine what happened, I would still urge you to please get in touch. No matter how small you think it is, it could prove vital to us.”