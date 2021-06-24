The man and woman were walking their dog at around 2.30pm on June 19, when the man ran towards then and tried to snatch the dog, resulting in an altercation.

The owners and dog were not injured.

The man is described as white with distinctive gold teeth, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, of muscular build and in his thirties.

A man with distinctive gold teeth tried to steal a dog from a couple as they walked along Esplanade in Bridlington.

He fled scene in the direction of Leisure World and is believed to have been wearing jeans, a blue round neck jumper and a gold chain.

Detective Inspector Paul Gibb, of Humberside Police, said: “We appreciate that an incident of this nature will be concerning for residents, I would like to offer reassurance that this is very rare in our area.

“We have not seen an increase in our area but would always ask for people to take some basic crime prevention measure to protect their own dogs.

“If your dog is kennelled outside please ensure these are secure and locked and install CCTV to monitor your property if at all possible.

“If you are out with your dog please keep your dog under full and proper control, in sight and avoid leaving your pet tied up in a public place and outside shops.

“We very much welcome the raised awareness of this type of incident and would ask owners to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us.