The woman's daughter was attacked by a man at the side of East Bawtry Road at around 5pm on Sunday, June 13.
She suffered minor injuries to her face and body.
Her mother rushed to help her daughter, when she was attacked by the same man.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on police bail.
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for any members of the public and drivers in the area who may have witnessed the attacks to get in touch.
Detectives especially want to speak with anyone who was travelling along the road at the time and may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 729 of June 13.