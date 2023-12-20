All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Manchester Road, Bradford: Two arrested after woman in her 40s is killed by car at pelican crossing in Yorkshire

Two arrests have been made after a woman in her 40s was hit and killed by a car at a pelican crossing in Bradford.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in which a pedestrian suffered fatal injuries on Manchester Road in Bradford last night. The collision happened at 8:59pm at the junction with Ripley Street.

"Two cars, an Audi A3 and a VW Golf, were travelling away from the city centre alongside each other when a pedestrian who was crossing the road at a pelican crossing was in collision with one of the vehicles. One of the vehicles then collided with railings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended the scene but the pedestrian, a female aged in her 40s, was sadly confirmed to have died at the scene. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Pelican crossing at Manchester Road, BradfordPelican crossing at Manchester Road, Bradford
Pelican crossing at Manchester Road, Bradford

"Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who saw either vehicle prior to the incident or who may have video footage to contact them by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1679 of 19/12.”