Two arrests have been made after a woman in her 40s was hit and killed by a car at a pelican crossing in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in which a pedestrian suffered fatal injuries on Manchester Road in Bradford last night. The collision happened at 8:59pm at the junction with Ripley Street.

"Two cars, an Audi A3 and a VW Golf, were travelling away from the city centre alongside each other when a pedestrian who was crossing the road at a pelican crossing was in collision with one of the vehicles. One of the vehicles then collided with railings.

"Emergency services attended the scene but the pedestrian, a female aged in her 40s, was sadly confirmed to have died at the scene. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

