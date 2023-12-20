Manchester Road, Bradford: Two arrested after woman in her 40s is killed by car at pelican crossing in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in which a pedestrian suffered fatal injuries on Manchester Road in Bradford last night. The collision happened at 8:59pm at the junction with Ripley Street.
"Two cars, an Audi A3 and a VW Golf, were travelling away from the city centre alongside each other when a pedestrian who was crossing the road at a pelican crossing was in collision with one of the vehicles. One of the vehicles then collided with railings.
"Emergency services attended the scene but the pedestrian, a female aged in her 40s, was sadly confirmed to have died at the scene. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
"Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who saw either vehicle prior to the incident or who may have video footage to contact them by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1679 of 19/12.”