Detectives from West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major enquiry team have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

The sickening assault happened within the Velvet Mill complex - a series of apartments set inside a Grade-II listed former mill - in Lilycroft Road at around 6.40pm on January 27.

The man in the image is described as in his late twenties, Asian, 5ft 10ins tall, and of a skinny build with a big forehead.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim said he had a receding hairline, which was thinning on top, with brown eyes. He was carrying a black rectangular bag with a thick strap.

The suspect was wearing Dsquared jeans which were blue with a white paint/fade effect, a black hoody with a white design on the front and possibly blue/red design on the left chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries have been ongoing by detectives into this serious offence and specially trained officers have been supporting the victim, who has clearly undergone a very frightening ordeal.

“As part of our investigation we can now release images of a man we wish to identify and I would ask anyone who recognises this male, or who can assist the investigation in any way to contact us.”