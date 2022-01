Steven Wagstaff, 34, was serving an indeterminate sentence for robbery when he absconded from Hatfield prison, in Doncaster, at 8.10pm on Monday, January 10.

Wagstaff has a scar on his left hand and a tattoo saying ‘Leah’.

South Yorkshire Police said if you see him, do not approach him but instead call 999 immediately.

Steven Wagstaff