Manipulative supply teacher sexually assaulted young girls at North Yorkshire school

A "manipulative" supply teacher has today been found guilty of sexually assaulting six girls aged between seven and 11 at a North Yorkshire School.

Jonathan Philip Clayton, 27, targeted his victims when they were upset while he worked as a supply teacher between March and May last year.

The school in question can not be named to protect the identity of the victims.

Clayton, from Stockton-On-Tees, denied the allegations against him during a trial at Teeside Crown Court, but was convicted by a jury on all 13 charges today.

His Honour Judge Howard Crowson has told Clayton to expect a prison sentence and remanded him in custody until February 26, when he will be sentenced.

Detective Constable Gillian Gowling, the North Yorkshire Police officer who led the investigation, said: “Jonathan Clayton is a very manipulative individual who used his trusted position as a teacher to touch these young and vulnerable girls for his own sexual gratification.

“He displayed an extremely worrying pattern of behaviour where he would take advantage of situations that arose at school to put his hands on the victims. This was usually when the youngsters were upset and he carried out the abuse under the guise of providing comforting. There were also occasions when he supposedly ‘helped’ the victims to put on or adjust items of clothing, including tights, when they clearly did not require such help.”

DC Gowling added: “Due to the young age of the victims involved, it has been a complex and sensitive investigation. I hope that the outcome at court will help these very brave girls and their families to move on from this terrible experience, safe in the knowledge that justice has been served against the man responsible and he will never be allowed to teach children again.”