Man’s death sparks Rotherham murder investigation as 53-year-old arrested
On Sunday (Jun 1), at 6:47am, police responded to reports a man had been found unresponsive on Waddington Way, in Parkgate, Rotherham.
Despite efforts of emergency services the man, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed the man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
Police then arrested a 53-year-old on suspicion of murder.
He remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who is the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: "We are currently in the early stages of our investigation and we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances behind this incident.
"We have a cordon in place and there will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance. I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers.
"If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries please do get in touch quoting incident number 208 of 1 June 2025.
“You can get in touch by contacting us on 101 or reporting information online via our portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know to Crimestoppers.
“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”