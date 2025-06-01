Man’s death sparks Rotherham murder investigation as 53-year-old arrested

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 54-year-old was found dead in Rotherham on Sunday morning.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday (Jun 1), at 6:47am, police responded to reports a man had been found unresponsive on Waddington Way, in Parkgate, Rotherham.

Despite efforts of emergency services the man, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed the man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Police then arrested a 53-year-old on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

A 54-year-old was found dead in Rotherham on Sunday morning. | Adobe

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who is the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: "We are currently in the early stages of our investigation and we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances behind this incident.

"We have a cordon in place and there will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance. I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers.

"If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries please do get in touch quoting incident number 208 of 1 June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can get in touch by contacting us on 101 or reporting information online via our portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know to Crimestoppers.