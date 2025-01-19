Man charged with murder after man found dead at property in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police said it has charged Korey Ewen of murder following the death of a 63-year-old man on Thursday (Jan 16).
Officers were called to a property on Maple Grove in Conisbrough and found a man - who has since been named as John Hinchcliffe - dead.
A statement released by South Yorkshire Police said: “John's family are being supported by our officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.
“A small scene remains in place in Maple Grove while officers conduct further enquiries.
“Ewen has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (Jan 20).”