Mardale Crescent shooting: Police investigation launched after man attends hospital with gunshot wound to face
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face in Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police were called after a man attended hospital with serious injuries on Monday, May 13.
He said he had been shot.
Doctors confirmed a bullet wound to the man’s face.
It is not being treated as life threatening but he remains in hospital.
A cordon has been put in place in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, where the incident is believed to have occurred.
A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.