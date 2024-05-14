An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police were called after a man attended hospital with serious injuries on Monday, May 13.

He said he had been shot.

Doctors confirmed a bullet wound to the man’s face.

Police are investigating a shooting which they believe happened in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, after a man turned up at a Leeds hospital with a gunshot wound to the face (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

It is not being treated as life threatening but he remains in hospital.

A cordon has been put in place in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, where the incident is believed to have occurred.