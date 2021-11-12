Market Weighton and Pocklington police teams release the latest list of crime in their areas

The Market Weighton and Pocklington Community Police teams have released the latest list of crime in their areas.

By Phil Hutchinson
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:30 am
Updated Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:42 am
The local neighbourhood policing teams meet regularly with partners to ensure they have a multi-agency approach to local issues, individuals and problem solving.

Incidents reported to the teams include:

The front number plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in St Helens Square, Barmby Moor.

Two vehicles parked on Church Lane flats and Kirkgate, Pocklington, have been damaged.

A garage at a property in Holme Road, Market Weighton, was broken into and two electric bikes were stolen.

A vehicle in Market Weighton has been damaged during attempted break in.

A vehicle in Fangfoss was damaged as result of scratches on the paint work and wind screen and bonnet.

A rear windscreen of a vehicle parked in Wetwang was damaged.

A spokesman said: “We share information and resources to deal with local neighbourhood issues, in particular, those identified as causing the most harm in the community.”

Go to www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYW to find out more about the work of the policing teams.