Market Weighton and Pocklington police teams release the latest list of crime in their areas

The local neighbourhood policing teams meet regularly with partners to ensure they have a multi-agency approach to local issues, individuals and problem solving.

Incidents reported to the teams include:

○ The front number plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in St Helens Square, Barmby Moor.

○ Two vehicles parked on Church Lane flats and Kirkgate, Pocklington, have been damaged.

○ A garage at a property in Holme Road, Market Weighton, was broken into and two electric bikes were stolen.

○ A vehicle in Market Weighton has been damaged during attempted break in.

○ A vehicle in Fangfoss was damaged as result of scratches on the paint work and wind screen and bonnet.

○ A rear windscreen of a vehicle parked in Wetwang was damaged.

A spokesman said: “We share information and resources to deal with local neighbourhood issues, in particular, those identified as causing the most harm in the community.”