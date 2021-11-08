Market Weighton man sentenced for fraud by abuse of position

Jack Bentham appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday (November 5) to be sentenced after admitting committing betting fraud.

Jack Bentham appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday (November 5) to be sentenced after admitting committing betting fraud while at his workplace in Howden.

The court heard Mr Bentham defrauded his company’s client to the tune of £15,000 over the space of a few days.

DC Coleman, from Goole CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed out to Mr Bentham.

“He abused his position at work for his own selfish gain, putting the reputation of his employer and colleagues at risk.