A man in his 50s has died after being hit by a van in Yorkshire.

Police were called to Marley Street in Keighley shortly after noon on Monday (March 13) following the crash. West Yorkshire Police said the incident involved a 51-year-old pedestrian and a Mercedes Sprinter van. The force said it is thought that the van rolled back, hitting and injuring the pedestrian.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of it.”

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in Keighley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad