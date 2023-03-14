News you can trust since 1754
Marley Street, Keighley crash: Man in his 50s dies after being hit by van which rolled backwards and killed him

A man in his 50s has died after being hit by a van in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:54 GMT

Police were called to Marley Street in Keighley shortly after noon on Monday (March 13) following the crash. West Yorkshire Police said the incident involved a 51-year-old pedestrian and a Mercedes Sprinter van. The force said it is thought that the van rolled back, hitting and injuring the pedestrian.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team on 101 quoting incident number 641 of March 13. Alternatively, contact the force via the LiveChat option on its website, which is found here.