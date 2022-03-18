Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire on fire again during first day of spring mini-heatwave

Marsden Moor is on fire again.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 18th March 2022, 5:31 pm

Around 400 metres of moorland in the Pule Hill and Intake Head area is alight and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

They said: "400m flame front. Beaters and blowers in use. Specialist wildfire vehicle in attendance. Please avoid the area as we tackle this incident."

Marsden Moor, near Holmfirth, has been affected by numerous wildfires in recent years, most of which started during warm weather - though today's temperatures barely topped 13 degrees.

The fire on Marsden Moor today

The use of barbecues has been blamed for starting many of the fires. On March 2, three fires caused by disposable barbecues had to be dealt with.

During the April 2021 heatwave a major blaze broke out on the moor.

Earlier this year an artist was jailed for starting the fire by experimenting with a device to launch fireworks.

It is thought that the peat soil damaged in the wildfire could take thousands of years to recover.