Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire on fire for the second time in the week during spring heatwave

Site owners the National Trust have warned that the ecologically sensitive peatland is tinder-dry during the current warm spell and have begged visitors not to use barbecues or other nakes flames.

Last Friday there was a large fire on the moor and in the previous days three smaller blazes started by disposable barbecues were dealt with before they could spread.

Another National Trust site, Brimham Rocks near Pateley Bridge, also suffered a wildfire yesterday which damaged around 50m x 50m of moorland.

The National Trust said: "We're aware of a fire on Marsden Moor, near Cupwith Reservoir. The fire service and NT rangers are in attendance.

"At the moment, the area is very vulnerable to fires after a long period of dry weather. Please never bring BBQs, campfires, or fireworks onto the moors. You could face a fine or even a prison sentence."

A huge fire on Marsden Moor in April 2021 led to a local artist being jailed after he caused the blaze by using a home-made device to let off fireworks.