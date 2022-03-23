Brimham Rocks wildfire: Photos show shocking damage to National Trust beauty spot in Yorkshire after blaze

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shared images of the damage to a 50m x 50m area of the site after the fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

The statement read: "Fire engines from Harrogate and Knaresborough attended a wildfire measuring 50m x 50m at Brimham Rocks near Pateley Bridge. Fortunately they managed to get this under control and prevented the fire from spreading. Cause is unknown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you are visiting the countryside, please take care as the ground is very dry. Dry ground means there’s an added risk of a fire starting. Follow these tips to reduce the chance of a wildfire in the countryside.

The fire was contained before it could spread further

"Extinguish cigarettes properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground. Take your litter home. Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows. Avoid using open fires in the countryside.

"Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland - sunlight shining through glass can start fires (take them home and recycle them). Only use barbecues in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended. If you see a fire, report it to the fire service immediately

"Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be put out with a bucket of water - leave the area as quickly as possible."

Damage caused by the fire

Last Friday Marsden Moor near Holmfirth, another National Trust site, was also affected by a wildfire. The area has suffered badly in the past from fires started by irrresponsible visitor behaviour, including the use of disposable barbecues.