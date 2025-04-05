A man arrested by police investigating the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan in Co Armagh has been charged with fraud by false representation.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr O’Hagan, 51, was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries as he walked home from a night out with his wife in Lurgan in September 2001.

No one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old man had been arrested in Yorkshire on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He was arrested in the Sheffield area yesterday morning with the assistance of Counter-Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police and has been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning in the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station.

“Detectives also conducted a search of a property in the Sheffield area as part of the operation.”

The PSNI later said he had been charged with fraud by false representation and is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday May 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Hagan was working for the Sunday World when he was killed.