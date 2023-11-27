Masked culprits steal £25,000 in cash from Yorkshire Post Office in terrifying armed robbery
South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at the Post Office in Cudworth, near Barnsley, at around 9.15am on Friday (Nov 24).
The force said a number of masked culprits managed to get into the Post Office before assaulted two members of staff while brandishing weapons, before fleeing with more than £25,000 in cash.
The staff members were left with minor injuries, and are now being supported by specialist police officers after the terrifying ordeal.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives have been working around the clock to find those responsible. It is believed the offenders fled the scene in a blue Ford Fiesta. Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage of the vehicle.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 192 of November 24. Footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.